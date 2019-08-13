An investigation was opened for the New York City Police Department after a Brooklyn commander ordered 50 Cent’s assassination.

The officer told his officers to “shoot on sight” during an official meeting in reference to the Queens rapper. The case was reportedly closed and the mogul isn’t at all surprised considering the NYPD behave like an organized gang.

“I knew they were not going to do anything about this, so I stop talking about it,” 50 posted to Instagram in a since deleted post with a screenshot of the report. “NYPD is hands down the toughest gang in New York. You just gotta be ready for what ever. You know the vibes.”

The inappropriate and threatening comments were reportedly made by Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez who told a group of officers to shoot 50 Cent “on sight” as he was scheduled to appear at an NYPD sanctioned boxing match.

This isn’t Fif and Gonzalez’s first rodeo. The pig filed an aggravated harassment complaint against 50 in May 2018 after the Queens native said “Get the strap” in response to the NYPD shaking down one of his nightclubs.

Fifty said he considered suing and feared for his life after the investigation was made public. “I’m afraid for my life, I haven’t been able to sleep since I heard of this,” he announced on social media. “The cops never notified me of the threat. I’m closing all my business in New York. I may have to sue the city.”