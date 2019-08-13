Quality Control Music showcased an impressive cover art for Control The Streets Vol. 2 on their social media with a variety of private jets and with the release coming Friday, the team has shared their tracklist.

The new project is 36 records in length and brings the team of Migos, Lil Baby, Stefflon Don, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Marlo, Kollision, Duke Duece and more along with friends from outside in French Montana, Travis Scott, Mustard, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and more.

You can check out the full Control The Streets Vol. 2 tracklist below and be sure to press play on the album when it drops Friday.