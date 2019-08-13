Roc Nation to Reportedly Partner With NFL for Music and Social Justice Campaign

Roc Nation is reportedly partnering with the NFL to form a music and social justice campaign.

JAY-Z will serve as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist,” which includes working on the football league’s Inspire Change activism, as per The New York Times.

This new partnership is controversial because Hov is a supporter of Colin Kaepernick, who has been blackballed by the NFL. Moreover, the Roc Nation CEO called out the league in his Beyonce-assisted single, “Ape Sh*t” about their alleged request for him to perform for the Super Bowl which he declined because of his solidarity to Kaepernick.

It’s clear that the league is trying to get back into our good graces. The Inspire Change initiative was created earlier this year to “create positive change in communities across the country.” But with JAY-Z’s celebrity and influence, it can help the NFL with their goal.

