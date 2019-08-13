It’s official! The core cast of the first installment of Coming 2 America will be returning for the sequel. Shari Headley will be returning in part two as Eddie Murphy’s love interest, Lisa McDowell.

Headley will join the cast alongside Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Paul Bates, and John Amos. New cast members include, Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross, and KiKi Layne.

The Craig Brewer-directed. flick is slate to be released in December 2020. It follows Prince Akeem who had a son in America that he didn’t know about, and now he must find him and fulfill his father’s dying wish to groom him to be crowned prince.

Shari Headly previously starred in OWN’s The Haves and Have Nots, and FOX’s, STAR.