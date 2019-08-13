The combination of Skyzoo and Pete Rock will align for the new album Retropolitan. The effort is set to be produced by Pete Rock in its entirety and will be available to fans on September 20.

The new album will bring in Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Elzhi and Raheem Devaughn.

“The idea for Retropolitan came from a feeling of necessity. The album is both a love letter and a wakeup call to the city of New York. In an age where hype dominates reality, FOMO supersedes integrity and gentrification has supplanted tradition, this album is screaming for NYC to wake TF up—even as Pete & myself thank the city for all it’s done for us at the same time,” Skyzoo said about the announcement. “Wake up from accepting your culture being stripped away from you. Wake up from believing that the people who aren’t cut from the cloth you created know your fabric better than you. Wake up from denying the change that’s taken place within you, told to be for your betterment, when it’s solely for theirs; and at your expense and detriment. Wake up from ignoring the identity you once had, the community you once built, the strength you once manifested, all to take on that of one you assumed would expand your reach, when all it’s doing is spreading you comically thin.”

“Dear New York, all five boroughs of you, thank you for all you’ve done. You’re the greatest. Now sit back, listen and wake TF up”

The first track was premiered on Billboard and titled “It’s All Good.”

You can check out the announcement from Skyzoo below.