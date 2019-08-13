With the NBA schedule officially out the New York Knicks can now look at their future, specifically toward the debut of R.J. Barrett who received glowing remarks from his Duke teammate Zion Williamson.

“(Knicks fans) can expect that they’re getting a killer,” Williamson said at Panini’s NBA Rookie Photo Shoot to SNY. “For the people that are trying to look down on him, RJ’s been through worse. He knows how to battle through it and he’s going to bring the city everything he’s got.”

The duo was one of the biggest two-man threats on a college basketball court in recent history and while they have gone separate ways in the league, they still hold each other down in commentary, for Barrett, any support with the burden of NYC media is helpful.

Barrett also gave insight into himself, stating that he is looking to build upon his summer league showing as he heads into the season.

“I felt like that really got my mojo going. So just trying to bring that into training camp is going to be good,” Barrett said at the shoot.

For fans who are curious to what will be different once he appears in the Garden nightly, Barrett did a self-assessment after the Las Vegas summer league.

“I missed way too many layups,” Barrett said.

Barrett and the new-look Knicks, which are composed of the returning Kevin Knox and newcomers like Julius Randle and Marcus Morris, kick off the season on October 23 against the San Antonio Spurs. You can check their full schedule here.