While majority of the panels happening during our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival will be going down in Brooklyn, we’ve saved one special “Speaker Series” talk for our first day in Harlem — the music panel!

Our ‘Thriving In Today’s Music Industry’ panel will feature five individuals who know a few things about finding success in the business of hitmaking, and they’re more than willing to spread the love to anyone in attendance. Our scheduled lineup includes GRAMMY-winning singer Mario Winans (“Best Gospel Performance” for producing “Pray” by CeCe Winans), Epic Records’ latest rap sensation DDG, Senior Vice President/Head of Urban Marketing for Warner Bros. Records Chris Atlas, Republic Records head A&R XTina Prince and CEO of rising imprint RUN-IT-UP Records Stanley “Citi” Atwater. The conversation will take place at Harlem’s historic Schomburg Center starting at noon. Be sure to make your way Uptown this Friday for a chance to get some inside info from the power players in front of and behind the scenes.

Click here to reserve your spot for our ‘Thriving In Today’s Music Industry’ panel, and make sure to RSVP for all the other SOURCE360 events we have in store from August 15 – August 18. See you all in the city!