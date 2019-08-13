Nicki Minaj had another Queen Radio episode on Monday afternoon and she got into some thangs!

Besides her blowout with Joe Budden about his comments when Migos’ “Motorsport” dropped featuring Cardi B and the Queens rapper, Nicki revealed that Trina’s camp is big mad with her.

The head A&R of Trina’s Rockstarr Music Group, Reginald Saunders, took shots at Nicki Minaj on Instagram for allegedly not supporting her collaboration with the Miami femcee.

“I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet,” he wrote accompanying a photo of him sitting in a chair, looking at his phone. “This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt.”

The beef stems from Nicki Minaj’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl Summer” getting more attention that the “BAPS” record. The video is also already finished and getting ready to debut, a week after its release.

What do you guys think? Did Nicki not do enough to support Trina? Or was it her camp’s responsibility to push the song?