Tyler, the Creator, Solange, YG and More Are Set to Perform Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2019

Tyler, the Creator has announced his lineup of the eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival for this year. It will be held at the Dodger Stadium from November 9 to the 10.

Some of the performers, who are performing, are YG, Solange, Summer Walker, The Internet, Goldlink, BROCKHAMPTON, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, 21 Savage, Da Baby and more. There is one artist, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, and we wonder when it will drop and who it is.

The carnival has collaborated with PLUS1 by donating a $1 on each sale to charity, Inner City Arts. The general admissions passes are a set price of $245 that will be going on sale on Friday, August 16.

Peep the line up below.