Harlem emcee A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has just been found guilty of assault in his June 30th fight with a fan in Stockholm on Wednesday. A Swedish court made the verdict, only days after the rapper emerged at a concert in L.A. celebrating his freedom.

Though reports say that he entered a plea of self-defense, stating he was trying to swerve the the fans but they kept following them and instigating the conflict. A$AP, 30, maintains that one of the men actually picked the fight with his security, which lead to the confrontation that was seen on videos that have now since gone viral. A$AP also contends that he and his party believed that Mustafa Jafari and his friend were on drugs when they were harassing them, even after he asked them to leave he and his crew alone. Jafari would not. Jafari in court did not remember… he claimed that because he was hit in the head so many times, everything about that night is blurry.

The Stockholm District Court seems to have found sufficient evidence to convict the celeb.

A$AP was released on Aug. 2nd pending the verdict on this case. He and his security team have all returned back to the U.S.A. and were not legally compelled to be in Sweden when the verdict was made.

More as this story develops.

