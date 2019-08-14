French Montana to Preview New Music at Show with iHeartRadio and Verizon

iHeartMedia will host French Montana for a concert in New York City on August 28, which will be available for live stream.

Titled iHeartRadio LIVE and Verizon bring you French Montana, the concert will first feature a Q&A with Angie Martinez before French takes the stage to perform bangers from his past work and give off new music.

Fans who will not be in attendance can check out the 60-minute live stream on YouTube.com/iHeartRadio on August 28. Fans also can check the broadcast on iHeartMedia’s Urban and Rhythm stations across the country and digitally via The Beat on iHeartRadio on August 28 at 10 pm local time.

This is the second consecutive year the concert series will hit New York. Additional cities this year will be Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Houston and Miami. As a partner of the French Montana concert, Verizon will be hosting a special VIP section for members of its loyalty program, Verizon Up. Members can redeem tickets in the My Verizon app.