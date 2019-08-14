After giving us a preview of the FW19 collection a few months ago, Kappa is back to officially release the set in stores with a new and vibrant lookbook campaign.

The new Kappa Authentic Fall 2019 offerings stays true to the brand’s steezed-out sportswear aesthetic, featuring the signature tracksuit in various color themes. For the current summer vibes, there’s a set mainly comprised of teal, hot pink and yellow pieces. If you’re shopping ahead for fall, an all-black range is also available that introduces more autumn-ready options like crewnecks, joggers, socks and a metallic puffer jacket. The pieces that utilize magenta, blue, white and light pink make up for the all-purpose gear, giving you a handful of choices that will look fresh, fly and weather-appropriate all year long. If you plan on keeping it cool for the remainder of 2019, Kappa delivers with something to offer yet again.

Shop the new Kappa Authentic Fall 2019 collection right now on Kappa-USA.com. Peep the new lookbook campaign below:



Images: Danielle Hans (@bleachprincess) / Kappa