Nicki Minaj has been sounding off on anyone who has had something negative to say about her recently. After reading Joe Budden to filth on Monday’s Queen Radio episode, the two officially buried the hatchet on his podcast.

After they hugged it out at the end of the night, Nicki had Rick Ross on her radar, who recently released his highly-anticipated Port of Miami 2 project. The two rappers have somewhat of a history considering she dated his artist, Meek Mill, and they’ve collaborated in the past.

After Meek and Nicki split, the Maybach Music Group head honcho released 2017 single titled, “Apple of My Eye” where he took shots at the “Barbie Dreams” rapper.

“I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/Instead of beefin’ with your dog, you just give ’em some distance.”

That line clearly didn’t sit well with Megatron because she directly addressed it around the 36-minute marker in the interview below. She began explaining that she supported the Philly emcee during one of the darkest points of his life. “When a grown-ass fucking man name-drops a woman to sell an album when I was the only one in his corner when everyone turned their back on them when everyone was calling them ‘Twitter-fingers’ and cracking up laughing at them? My n***a!” she says alluding to the 2017 record.