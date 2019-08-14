Chile, Nicki Minaj got into some thangs on Monday’s Queen Radio episode.

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t show up as planned due to a scheduled photoshoot with Vogue, but it was still a legendary episode. Joe Budden got read to filth for the false narratives he played a part in spreading about the Queens rapper, Juicy J came through to talk about his extensive resume, she called Pop Smoke to talk about their Welcome to the Party remix, and more.

One highlight of the episode was that Nicki cleared up the confusion about when she filed and obtained her marriage license and confirmed that she will be tying the knot before it expires.

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” the 36-year-old revealed. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

The “big wedding” won’t be going down until she releases her fifth studio album.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she added. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and her man, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.