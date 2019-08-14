Right In Time For Back To School… Nike Offers 4 Pairs of Sneaks a Year for $20 A Month

Right In Time For Back To School… Nike Offers 4 Pairs of Sneaks a Year for $20 A Month

Back to school shopping is right around the corner and parents all over the place are trying to find ways to a) juggle their increasingly heavy workloads and b) save a couple of dollars on the latest fashions. Kids want to look fly, and there is just not enough time in the day to schedule a private setting with fashion stylist, Misa Hylton… so look what Nike did.

READ MORE: Clean in Cursive: Nike React Element 55 ‘Script Swoosh’

Almost the next best thing.

This year, the number one sneaker company in the world, will launch a subscription service for students called “Nike Adventure Club.” Shoes that fit kids ages 2 through 10 are eligible for three different kinds of service options.

READ MORE: The B.I.G. Debate: COOGI Is in Court With the NBA, BK Nets, Nike and New Era Over the Use of Biggie for Branding Purposes

According to CNN, the subscription will offer four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 a month in one plan, six pairs of sneakers for $30 a month or a whomping twelve pairs of sneakers for $50 a month. What’s even cooler is that they don’t just send you anything… they have a selection of 100 sneakers that kids and their parents can choose from.

Nike definitely won with this one.