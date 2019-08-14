R. Kelly, who was once hailed as the King of R&B, was convicted of sexual misconduct charges and is sitting in a jail cell miserably, according to his attorney.

The singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, did an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times and said his “soft-spoken” client, who is “basically illiterate” can’t read his fan mail to keep his spirits up.

“I’ve seen him get very emotional,” Greenberg said. “He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.” He added, “He’s also a spiritual guy, has a Bible with him in his cell, but he can’t read it. It’s basically there for comfort. Now he’s been placed in the MCC’s ‘SHU’ — a cell in solitary confinement away from the jail population and is constantly being moved from cell to cell. He has only the guards to talk to.”

“But he is receiving plenty of mail, which is 97% positive and he pores over it,” Greenberg stated. “And, I swear, every time I visit him, he’s dressed in a different colored jail suit.”

Greenberg says R. Kelly knows a few words and can sound other words out loud. The attorney also confirms that one of two of his live-in girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, went to visit him but he’s not sure which one.

Greenberg told the publication that he was fighting to get the singer computer access so that he can continue to work on new music, but that request has been put on the back burner. “He’s got a new album he needs to release, but it’s backed up into the cloud now. But he needs to get that album out. People are waiting for it.”