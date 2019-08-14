Rick Ross is currently riding the wave of his new album Port of Miami 2. With Amazon Music’s new playlist, Rap Rotation, serving as the new home for go-to rap tracks, the biggest boss sat down with the streaming service and spoke on Nipsey Hussle, health scares and more.

“Me, first meeting Nipsey many, many moons ago, I knew just looking in his eyes he understood his direction,” Ross said. “He was one of the first artists that I stood next to and had a conversation and he didn’t look down on his situation of being independent. He already had a plan, an idea. He’s on a record titled ‘Rich Lifestyle’ and basically what we talking about is true wealth, longevity, putting yourself in a position where you’re not just carrying yourself, not just your household, but your entire team – everybody who’s a part of your dream.”

Ross also brought personal matters into this album, speaking on a health issue he had and why was it important to bring forth now.

“My approach to writing these records: how deep are you gonna really go? That’s something that I really ask myself. And me having a health scare between my last album and this album, I said ‘I wanna address this.’ You know, so many things have been said. So many things have been heard. I wanna put it on the table. So most definitely we did some things differently.”

You can watch the full interview below to hear Ross speak on working with Drake and rising artists like Denzel Curry and Summer Walker.