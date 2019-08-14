The Boardroom has returned for a new episode with Ronnie2K, who gives more details regarding the upcoming edition of the popular NBA video game series.

While talking about the integration of the WNBA into the popular series for the first time, Ronnie takes time to let hoops star Breanna Stewart in on her rating, which catches the cool in the moment reaction.

The new edition of the game will feature all 12 WNBA teams and their players. The players will be available in both the Play Now and Season modes, with the gameplay built specifically to the women’s game.

Welcoming the WNBA to #NBA2K20 🙏 Get an inside look at gameplay and hear what it means to @Candace_Parker & @BreannaStewart to officially be in the game WNBA Gameplay Blog ➡ https://t.co/E0uJdMb27t pic.twitter.com/IyIOP71kaC — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 8, 2019

The Boardroom comes from Kevin Durant’s Thirty Give Ventures company. You can check out the reveal below.