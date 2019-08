A$AP Rocky was found guilty on misdemeanor assault charges in Sweden, resulting in a fine and no more time in jail. After the verdict was declared, Rocky shared a message to his fans via Instagram.

“I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME,” Rocky wrote. “IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE.”

According to Billboard, Rocky is due to pay $22,300 in restitution and fees to the 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.

You can see Rocky’s message below.