Building on her partnership with Reebok that was first announced last year, rap superstar Cardi B helps to unveil the new “Meet You There” collection complete with a fresh range of unisex sportswear.

The MYT campaign includes a lookbook and video component (seen above), the latter featuring our Bronx-bred Hip-Hop queen breaking down why it’s best to just be you when it comes to personal style. From her signature deep accent to that “weird”-yet-relatable personality that many have fell in love with over the years, Cardi sets the perfect example for why it never fails to do things your way, especially when it comes to fashion. The apparel itself includes performance wear, joggers, windbreakers and tees that will be available in an extended range of sizes from petite (XXS) to large and in charge (XXXL).

Reebok’s “Meet You There” collection is available right now online. Peep Cardi B in the lookbook below: