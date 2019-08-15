The Xanax problem in the Hip Hop community has seemingly died down. Rappers who were once openly raving about popping pills, are now being open about the health risks. Dave East recently did an interview and he explained why he quit Xanax.

The Harlem rapper told DJ Hed and Bootleg Kev on Real 92.3 about the time he “couldn’t get up” because he was rolling.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B1KIGdzncW3/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I told her what it was, like, ‘yo, I took this pill. This ain’t me,'” he recalled after DJ Hed. Unfortunately, his erectile dysfunction had to happen on two separate occasions for him to realize it was the Xanax that was the issue.

Elsewhere in the interview he talked about his relationship with Nipsey Hussle, portraying Method Man in the Wu-Tang biopic, and working on new music with The Game.

Check out the full interview below: