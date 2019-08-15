Yikes! It looks like LAPD isn’t here for “Hot Girl Summer.” Megan The Stallion’s latest project with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer” video shoot was shut down last Friday in Mount Olympus, a neighborhood in LA for not having the proper paperwork.

Per TMZ, Law enforcement said someone called the cops, and officers rolled up to find production didn’t have the necessary paperwork. LAPD sent everyone packing, shutting down production.

Meg and her featured guests, Nicki and Ty, were all set to go at a house they’d booked as the main set for the shoot. Nicki and Meg were in costume, rocking matching neon striped outfits. The team was able to finish the scenes they needed without issues that same night and the music video is scheduled to be released as planned.

As we previously reported Hot Girl Summer, which features a sample of The City Girls single, “Act Up” was released last Friday. Although the single gained mixed reviews, Meg quickly took to Instagram to show how the song had already climbed to the number one spot on the charts.

Are you here for “Hot Girl Summer?”