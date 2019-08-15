Last week Hip-Hop debated over the best rappers of all-time in a top 50 list and now Magic Johnson slide into the debate, but also with R&B singers, business and groups list.
For his 60th birthday, the Lakers legend dropped off who he things holds slot in a top 60 list. He kicks off his list with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J and Run DMC before seemingly not wanting to rank anymore and just ran off the rest of the names in alphabetical order. Inclusions on Magic’s list included Big Sean, Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Whodini and more.
Top 60 hip hop artists: pic.twitter.com/NvyQWHFlu0
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019
Then he took it a step further by releasing Top 60 Female R&B artists headlined by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Anita Baker, Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick.
Top 60 female R&B artists: pic.twitter.com/Qyav5N6k7b
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019
Male R&B led with Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Teddy Pendergrass and Luther Vandross.
My top 60 male R&B artists: pic.twitter.com/1u5Sdn42lB
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019
Music groups carried a big 3 of The Jackson 5, Earth, Wind & Fire and The O’Jays.
Top 60 music groups: pic.twitter.com/OU9wZUh5n1
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019
Then Magic wrapped it with those who helped him in music and basketball, featuring Dr. Jerry Buss, Adam Silver, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, President Barack Obama and more.
And in no particular order, 60 people who have helped me in business and basketball. pic.twitter.com/ODO0XCQJB1
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2019
Happy Birthday to Magic.