Magic Johnson Celebrates His 60th Birthday By Naming His Top 60 Rappers, Singers and More

Last week Hip-Hop debated over the best rappers of all-time in a top 50 list and now Magic Johnson slide into the debate, but also with R&B singers, business and groups list.

For his 60th birthday, the Lakers legend dropped off who he things holds slot in a top 60 list. He kicks off his list with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J and Run DMC before seemingly not wanting to rank anymore and just ran off the rest of the names in alphabetical order. Inclusions on Magic’s list included Big Sean, Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Whodini and more.

Then he took it a step further by releasing Top 60 Female R&B artists headlined by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Anita Baker, Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick.

Male R&B led with Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Teddy Pendergrass and Luther Vandross.

Music groups carried a big 3 of The Jackson 5, Earth, Wind & Fire and The O’Jays.

Then Magic wrapped it with those who helped him in music and basketball, featuring Dr. Jerry Buss, Adam Silver, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, President Barack Obama and more.

Happy Birthday to Magic.