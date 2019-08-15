Former President Barack Obama accomplished so many milestones while he was in office, it’s only right that he has several streets renamed in his honor. An online petition to rename Trump Tower to President Barack H. Obama Avenue has already gained more than 200,000 signatures. The petition addressees New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, We request the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets be renamed “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.” Any addresses on that stretch of Fifth Avenue should be changed accordingly.

In an interview with ABC News, The woman who created the petition, Elizabeth Rowin says President Donald Trump using Twitter to bully inspired her, “And because Trump uses Twitter so much to tweet and bully people, I thought it would be fun to troll him back.”

She also added that she wanted to honor the person who took out Osama Bin Laden.

“Some people have said you should make it about Hillary Clinton or John McCain. However, Obama is the one who is responsible for getting Osama killed so in a way, New Yorkers have a soft spot for Obama.”

As we previously reported, a portion of Rodeo Road in Los Angeles was renamed Obama Blvd.

To sign the petition, click here,