“When you dissect this kid’s life, it can look like it’s about these issues,” McCraney said. “When the truth is, it’s about a life at a turning point and we meet David at a place where we meet a lot of young folks who are engaged in facing many things in a lot of ways. I was learning in one place that where I came from was ‘less than’ and to leave behind the tools that I was being given there and in the other place I was learning to ‘stay ready rather than get ready.’ I really wanted to figure out what tools had I brought to adulthood, so I wanted to make a show that gets into the interiority of a black young life.”