Polo G Got ‘A Lil Too Lit’ and Ended Up in the Hospital

Rising Chicago rapper Polo G found himself in the hospital due to getting “a lil too lit.”

The “Pop Out” rapper shared an image from the emergency room with his father, along with another of his hospital identification band and an IV.

“I gat a lil too lit last night & woke up Inna Emergency Room almost lost my Life,” Polo said. “Ma Pops made sure I was straight & back on my square On Gucci ion take that For Granted love dat man to death.”

The 20-year-old rapper received a ton of support from fans for his recovery and now he has left the hospital.

Polo G is set to head out on his Die A Legend Tour later this month.