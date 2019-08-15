Rick Ross is still out heavily promoting his Port of Miami 2 project. He stopped by The Breakfast Club Thursday morning and of course they couldn’t help but bring up the remark Nicki Minaj made about him on the Joe Budden Podcast.

Nicki claims when she was dating Meek Mill the Maybach Music Group head honcho said she was a keeper after she advocated for the Philly emcee to Barack Obama. However, he said he never trusted her in his “Apple of My Eye” single and she clearly wasn’t feeling that. But Rozay owned up to his comments and explained where he was coming from.

“I mean, if somebody went to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise,” said Ross. “She was around me a few times but other than that, she was a huge talent but she was playing a very important position at the time. She was in between Meek and Drake at the time. And what she don’t know, and what she might not understand coming from a big homie like myself, playing that position, that was a very fragile role. And it would be very easy to put that responsibility on her. But that ain’t what I tried to make it to. But most definitely when I seen it go sour, it would be easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn’t, they’re lying. But everybody moved forward. She moved forward, she doing her thing. I’m happy to see her do that. Meek doing his thing. Drizzy, they doing they thing.”

Check out the interview in its entirety below: