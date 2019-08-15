If you’ll be joining us this week for the 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival, trust it’s about to be one for the books!

In addition to panels, a block party and even a showcase for Unsigned Hype, we’ll also be putting on a few parties to really get things popping on the nightlife tip. Following our block party on Saturday (August 17), we’re capping things off with a special ‘360 After Dark’ Afrobeat-themed party starting at 10PM. Sounds will be handled by a rotating set of the most talented and requested DJs in New York City, including DJ BAM, DJ Sydney Love and DJ Showoff. In addition to the music spinning at BK hotspot Basquiat’s Bottle, the night will also include live body painting in case you want to stand out in the crowd, performances that are sure to keep you entertained into the AM hours and more things that are probably best enjoyed when the lights go out.

Join us in Brooklyn this Saturday for the SOURCE360 Afro & Beats Hip-Hop Party, going down at Basquiat’s Bottle (1198 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216). Reserve your spot now by clicking here, along with our other planned events on the schedule below:



