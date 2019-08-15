The day has finally arrived! Our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival officially kicks off today, and we’ve got so much planned to make sure it’s an unforgettable event. From a Biggie-themed block party to a few nightlife events, we’re hoping that all of you come out to support SOURCE360 as we celebrate 30 years of putting on for the culture of Hip-Hop.

While today’s festivities will be based in Brooklyn, we’ve got something extra special set up for tomorrow at Harlem’s renowned Red Rooster restaurant. Starting at 5PM, we’ll be partnering with Harlem American founder Dard Coaxum for a “Hip-Hop in Harlem” mixer right before our 360 Icons Awards Dinner. Stepping in as a fellow host will be our very own CEO & Chairman L. Londell McMillan, making for a duo that perfectly brings our ‘Brooklyn-to-Harlem’ theme together full-circle.

Purchase tickets to the SOURCE360 “Hip-Hop in Harlem” outdoor mixer at Red Rooster by clicking here. Take a look at the schedule below for all events planned out for the weekend:



