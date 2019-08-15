Earlier this week Stacey Abrams, who ran for Governor of Georgia in the 2018 elections announced that she would not be running for president but instead she would be focusing on making sure that every eligible person can cast a vote in next years election by fighting voter suppression. The campaign, Fair Fight 2020 will operate in 20 states.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams says “The goal is to ensure there is infrastructure in every single one of those states. Where voter protection processes aren’t something that waits until September of 2020 but they stay in place for the duration of 2020. The goal is going to be for us to have meaningful effects on ensuring that voters know their rights, they have access to ballots, that they will be able to effectively counter what Republicans will be doing. The reality is that we don’t know what the contours of their attacks will be, on top of what’s already in place.”

Adams says the campaign will launch in Gwinnett County Georgia because, even though it’s diverse in candidates, it’s where a lot of voter suppression takes place:

“It’s a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-lingual community where we saw extraordinary levels of turnout but we also saw extraordinary levels of suppression. Where the signature mismatch and the rejection of absentee ballots hit a peak, where naturalized citizens were challenged on their right to bring translators into the polls with them. But we also saw the most diverse slate of candidates stand up and get elected. We think Gwinnett is emblematic of what’s possible around this country.”