Bernie Sanders Met With Cardi B in a Nail Salon to Discuss His Political Platform

Cardi B brought Bernie Sanders to a nail salon in Detroit to answer all the questions for potential voters in the upcoming Democratic primary elections.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is a supporter of the Sanders’ and questioned him on topics of police brutality, healthcare and more.

“Obviously, we need to end all forms of racism in this country from Donald Trump down the local police department. We have something like one out of four young black men in this country end up in the criminal justice system,” Sanders said. “If a police officer kills somebody, that killing must be investigated by the United States Department of Justice.”

“I’m trying to advocate for the youth in my community because I feel like there’s a serious problem right now in America,” Cardi B said.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Bernie poked fun at the arena they met in while demonstrating a cohesion in their thinking.

“Cardi B’s nails are juuuust a little different than mine,” Sanders wrote. “Our views on the issues are pretty similar.”

You can see the entire sit down below.