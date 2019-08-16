The artist formerly known as Jay IDK will give fans his first major label project. IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is ready to close 2019 with a bang.

The Maryland artist recently announced the release of his upcoming major-label debut, Is He Real, on both his own Clue record label in conjunction with Warner Records. Along with the release of his album, he is gearing up for performances at major festivals. The 27-year-old rapper will perform at both Made In America and Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. In addition, he will appear at Austin City Limits Festival, headlined by Cardi B and Childish Gambino. His Is he Really Touring tour will make stops in New York, Detroit, Atlanta, IDK’s home state of Maryland and more. Be sure to purchase tickets here.

The “24” rapper made history in 2016 when he became the first artist to premiere an album with Forbes. His 2016 project Empty Bank focused heavily on any and everything about one’s finances. Since then he was released IWASVERYBAD and IDK & FRIENDS. The former featured Swizz Beats and Chief Keef, while the latter featured Wale, Rico Nasty and Maxo Kreme. With his past features, you can only anticipate the guest appearances on his upcoming album. Is He Real? will be available on all streaming platforms on September 4.