Actress Lauren London took to Instagram to wish her “other half,” Nipsey Hussle, who would have turned 34 years old, a happy birthday. In a caption, she writes, “Today, we celebrate you, my beloved king. We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that’s how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that’s how Hussle lived his life. His purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today we lift him up.”

In April, London posted a picture of her latest tattoo, a tribute, showcasing Nispsey’s face with the words “God will rise” which is the meaning of Nispesy’s real name, Ermias.

Nipsey Hussle was pronounced after being shot outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store at the end of March.