In an interview with Time Magazine, Lil Nas X opens up about coming out.

The “Old Town Road” rapper admits that he was scared people wouldn’t listen to his music if they found out he was gay.

“Is never going to be O.K.,” and he feared he would lose fans. “I know the people who listen to this the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality.”

The 20-year old says he came out to his sister and father first, but all of the signs he was receiving from the universe ultimately persuaded him to come out one to the world.

“I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe,” he says. “In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands little stuff like that.”

On the last day of Pride month Lil Nas X, tweeted, “some of yall already know, some of yall don’t care, some of yall not gone fwm no more but before this month ends I want yall to listen closely to c7osure” with a video.

He then followed up with another tweet “thought I made it obvious which included a picture of his album cover, a cowboy on a horse staring up at a rainbow-colored city.