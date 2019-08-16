Just ahead of what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 34th birthday, T.I. unveiled a new Nipsey Hussle exhibit a the famed Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

This past Tuesday (August 13) T.I. and exhibit co-curator James Miller, along with BK the Artist, Dizzy, and Quake revealed the new piece, which immortalizes the late rapper with a beautifully crafted image and a red and blue Crenshaw jersey. The image brings all of Hussle’s loves from his kids to Lauren London to the Marathon Clothing Store to one piece.

T.I. would also share a special message for Hussle on Instagram. You can see the message and the new installation below.