Just ahead of what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 34th birthday, T.I. unveiled a new Nipsey Hussle exhibit a the famed Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.
This past Tuesday (August 13) T.I. and exhibit co-curator James Miller, along with BK the Artist, Dizzy, and Quake revealed the new piece, which immortalizes the late rapper with a beautifully crafted image and a red and blue Crenshaw jersey. The image brings all of Hussle’s loves from his kids to Lauren London to the Marathon Clothing Store to one piece.
T.I. would also share a special message for Hussle on Instagram. You can see the message and the new installation below.
View this post on Instagram
Happy C-day Lil Bro…. We’ve all faced trauma and dealt wit death our whole lives but for some reason yours hit different… Even still we stand solid. You left an undeniable legacy behind for all of us to use as a blueprint to success. With love and respect we represent & salute you daily!!! #TMC🏁👑💙🙏🏽
View this post on Instagram