The Los Angeles Lakers season has taken a hit before training camp has even got underway. Center DeMarcus Cousins, who was aiming to have a full season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, has torn his ACL.

The injury occurred to his left knee according to agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports and ESPN. There currently is not a timeline for Cousins’ surgery and his season is now in jeopardy. This the third major leg injury Cousins has had in the past year and a half.

“That’s kind of how the ball goes sometimes,” Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said after practice for Team USA in Los Angeles. “You just never really know. … He was going to be a big part of what we’re going to do.”

Former Golden State Warriors teammate stopped by the Team USA practice at the Lakers facility in Los Angeles and was at a lost for words.

“One of my goals coming into this season was for DeMarcus to destroy everybody and come back and show how great of a player he is and get what I think he deserves,” Green told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. “I’m really at a loss for words about it. It’s one that really hurt me for sure.”

The sentiments echoed across the league as many players expressed their feelings on Twitter.

Wow! Praying for the Big Fella @boogiecousins! Get well my dude. I’m lost for words! Man can’t catch a break for nothing! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 15, 2019