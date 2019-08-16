Fans having so much fun with this new Young Thug album.

Thugger released his new studio album, So Much Fun, on Friday. Since its release, it has sparked as a trending topic on Twitter and fans are sharing their creative and hilarious reactions. The So Much Fun cover art debuted on Thugger’s Instagram, showing a drawing of the Atlanta artist’s face with an ariel view of smaller Young Thugs to make up the photo.

The album was executive produced by multi-platinum rapper, songwriter, and producer, J. Cole. Cole is also featured on the album’s lead single, “The London,” along with Travi$ Scott. So Much Fun is a 19 track listening journey from one of Hip-Hop’s most eccentric figures. So Much Fun features production from a number of producers including T-Minus, Southside, Mustard, DJ Durel, Pierre Bourne and more. It’s guest appearances include, Future, 21 Savage, Gunna, Quavo and more.

Peep some of the hilarious, but truthful reactions about Young Thug’s official debut.

Listening to thugga new album the fifth time pic.twitter.com/N1wJ9rqkXC — R. (@YallGoofyAsf) August 16, 2019

Thugga really got me like this pic.twitter.com/vKgXpGnqaq — ITS DA FOFO🔫🔫 (@Aimar_32) August 16, 2019

Earlier this year, Young Thug received his first Grammy Award for his writing contributions to Childish Gambino’s hit song, “This is America” at the 61st Grammy Awards. Thugger contributed ad-libs to the song as well. He also performed the Hot 100 chart-topper, “Havana” along with Camila Cabello.