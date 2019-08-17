Earlier today we caught a glimpse of Justin Timberlake and Lizzo dancing to a song in the studio.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress posted a video on her Instagram story saying that she did some “Hip-Hop ish” with JT. The “Suit & Tie” artist has given us some classic jams throughout his career. Most of these hits have had Hip-Hop influences, but would be considered an R&B or Pop record.

There was a prominent rapper in the room, playing a very incognito like role at the time of the recording. Meek Mill was spotted in the back. While Meek was only blowing his nose, his presence on the potential record is a strong possibility. The “Championships” rapper doesn’t seem like the type of crash a studio session unless he was making a potential hit.

The video only shows a snippet of the song. The song in the video could not have been what they were working on. The only conclusions that can be made are from the faces we see in the studio. She has collaborated with legends like Missy Elliot on her latest album Cuz I Love You. Therefore, it is no surprise to a possible collab with JT.

Be sure to catch Lizzo at the 2019 Video Music Awards. The performance is set to be nothing short of extraordinary. After an amazing performance debut at the 2019 BET Awards, Lizzo has set herself up to be THE trending topic after her VMAs debut. The 2019 VMAs will take place on Monday, August 23rd at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.