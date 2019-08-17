Josh Gordon will give it another go and is set to return to the NFL for the 2019 season.

Friday, the NFL announced the reinstatement of the New England Patriots wide receiver after a December 2018 indefinite suspension. He will rejoin the Patriots for training camp but will not be available for their August 22 preseason game.

Prior to the return of Gordon, the Patriots were believed to be weak at the wide receiver position and ESPN reports one of the best options for Tom Brady was an undrafted player from a Division II school.

“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

Gordon filed for his reinstatement in April and will play under a one-year, $2 million contract.