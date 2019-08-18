Set to premiere in fall 2019 is Marvels a fictional podcast series curated by Marvel New Media and Stitcher, a highly acclaimed content network. The innovative podcast is part of the commemoration of the comic series 25th anniversary and will revisit the journey of character Phil Sheldon, the effective photojournalist. To mobilize the personas of the comic’s key characters, Marvel decided to cast fitting talents and got a lending hand from hip-hop by getting Method Man on board, Marvel reports.

Method Man is set to voice New York-based investigative journalist, Ben Urich, who plays a key role in the exposure of local criminals and overall series. Marvels will be stationed in New York City and will pick up after The Fantastic Four’s risky battle with Galactus featuring three key characters whom Marvels describes as “one intrepid photographer, an ambitious college student, and a cynical journalist.” The narrative is centered around their mission to debunk infamous controversies.

Shane Rahmani, SVP and GM of Marvel New Media described the series in the initial report, “Building off our award-winning momentum of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, the New Media team is thrilled to continue to push the envelope of Super Hero storytelling via the scripted podcast medium,” says Rahmani. “We are passionate about the space and feel we’ve brought the right cast, story, and intrigue in this latest installment.”

Method Man will be working alongside, AnnaSophia Robb as Marcia Hardesty, Ethan Peck as Mr. Fantastic, and Seth Barrish as Phil Sheldon. Also, cast in the series are Louisa Krause as Sue Storm, Jake Hart as Ben Grimm, Ehad Berisha as Johnny Storm, Teo Rapp-Olsson as Peter Parker, and Gabriela Ortega as Charlie Martinez.