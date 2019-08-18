When Roman Reigns came through Chicago last month, he let The Source know all about being in Hobbs & Shaw, but also that he has dream matches left in the WWE. His new deal with sports entertainment giant will allow for that to happen.

WWE has announced the former WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion will remain with wrestling’s top promotion on a multi-year contract.

A member of the SmackDown! Live roster, Reigns will stick around and can be continued to be seen on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on the USA network. SD Live will move to Fox Sports 1 on Friday nights this Fall.

You can check out Reigns’ confirmation of the deal below.

Now only if we could find out who tried to run him over with a car…