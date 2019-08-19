The Breakfast Club announced Power 105.1’s 2019 Powerhouse line-up and it’s looking lit lit.

The Migos, Meek Mill, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Davido, Lil Baby, Polo G, Lil Tjay, and Saweetie will all be gracing the stage.

The star-studded performance is going down on Saturday, October 26th at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. It’s important to note that the New York radio station will be returning to the NJ arena to host their annual concert, and it’s on a Saturday this year.

Last year was a movie! Cardi B headlined with performances by Ella Mai, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy, and more. But the entire arena turned upside down when Tekashi 6ix9ine made a surprise performance, which was a big deal because he didn’t typically get booked in his hometown due to the drama that follows him.

But his good pal, DJ Spin King, brought him out and made the show worthwhile.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10:00 am. Are you attending Powerhouse this year?