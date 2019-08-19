Boosie Badazz was arrested back in April for drugs and weapons, he is now being charged with two felonies.

TMZ details the District Attorney in Coweta County have charged Boosie with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The weapons charge was dropped.

Boosie was pulled over on April 8 for failure to maintain his lane. In a search of his vehicle, $20,000 in cash was discovered along with a 9 mm handgun and $20,000 in cash.

Also with Boosie during the arrest was his bodyguard Antonio Allen who was charged with the same felonies. Both men are now facing a year in prison.