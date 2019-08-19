Earlier this month, Nike and Footlocker teamed up for an exclusive sneaker and apparel collection. They dubbed the collection the “Evolution of Swoosh.” The new release salutes Nike’s renowned swoosh logo. In an effort to market this collection, Nike and Footlocker called on artists and social influencers to launch the “We Live Sneakers campaign.” The campaign features multi-platinum rapper Da Baby, Latin Trap star Annuel AA and Justin Skye In addition, the digital spot features hilarious cameos by social influencers Jay Versace, Chicklet and Maleni, Maxx Is Nice and Young Dylan. NBA All-Star D’Angelo Russell is also a featured talent in the campaign. As the Bay Area’s newest signee, Russell represents the current Western Conference Champion, Golden State Warriors.

There will be three releases of the collection, celebrating changes the logo has undergone over the years. The grid-laden “Script Swoosh” commemorates Carolyn Davidson’s original 1971 hand-drawn design, while the “Swoosh Chain” channels the sound of nylon tracksuits in movement, and the “Sunburst” pinwheel was inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympic Summer Games logo.

The “Evolution of Swoosh” sneaker and apparel collection is in stores now at your nearest Footlocker. Peep the star-studded digital spot below.