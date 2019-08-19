Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took a break from blowing up stuff on the big screen to tie the knot with his girlfriend of 12 years Lauren Hashian.

Johnson and Hashian wed in Hawaii on Sunday, August 18, and shared images of them dressed in all white with a celebratory kiss.

The newlyweds met in 2006 have two children, Lauren who was born in 2014 and Jasmine born in December of 2015.

Johnson was married once before to Dany Garcia who shares an 18-year-old daughter, Simone.

Congrats to Dwayne and Lauren!