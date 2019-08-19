Former NFL Running Back and College football star, Cedric Benson, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday in Austin, Texas. According to reports, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Benson’s motorcycle hit a minivan resulting in the death of Benson and his female passenger. Benson was 36-years-old.

Benson made history with the Texas Longhorns in college and became the second leading all-time rusher at the University behind Ricky Williams. Following his NCAA success, Benson was drafted 4th overall by the Chicago Bears and later became a part of the Bears Super Bowl run.

Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our 4th overall Draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team. pic.twitter.com/vz10iCyhYe — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 18, 2019

The NFL journeyman performed at his best with the Bengals rushing for 3 back to back thousand-yard seasons from 2009-2011. Benson played his final NFL season in Green Bay in 2012 when he suffered what ended up being an NFL career-ending injury in the first half of the regular season.

Benson’s former teams each released a statement sending condolences to his family.

The Bengals mourn the loss of Cedric Benson. "Our organization is deeply saddened by his sudden and tragic passing. The Bengals extend our deepest condolences to Cedric’s family.” Statement: https://t.co/W3KqAYnz0a Cedric's legacy: https://t.co/UXjZgprYrJ pic.twitter.com/xYmKbLhIxl — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 18, 2019

Former teammate Charles Tillman recanted a story from their High School days competing against each other. Tillman recalls seeing Benson in the High School playoffs unaware that he was witnessing the “birth of one of the best running backs in Texas high school football.”