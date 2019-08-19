A lot of people may think Kim Kardashian’s career started off with a sex tape, and while that played as a catalyst to her mainstream success, the reality star reflected on her humble beginnings in the following Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser.

Kim explained that she participated in Hilton’s “Best Friend’s Ass” music video because she “really would want to do anything for her.”

“She literally gave me a career,” Kim, 38, added. “I totally acknowledge that.” Khloe Kardashian praised her sister for acknowledging the truth instead of being ungrateful. “You’re so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy,” Khloé added.

Kim Kardashian recognizes she’s a superstar and has a tight schedule but she will “drop it for her because that’s important to me to be loyal.”

Kim and Paris are childhood friends and had their ups-and-downs. At the peak of the heiress’ career in the early 2000s, the beauty mogul was her closet organizer. In 2011, the KKW mogul told Harper’s Bazaar her and Hilton “don’t really talk.”

“As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime,” she said. “There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and you realize you’re not as similar as you thought.”