The former President and hoops fanatic, Barack Obama, made one fortunate former schoolmate of his a large amount of money on Saturday. Peter Noble, who was three years younger than Obama, had an old jersey from the President’s high school hoop days at Honolulu Prep School. Noble sold the jersey at a Dallas auction for $120,000.

The 55-year-old, according to Yahoo, said that the jersey was “destined for the trash,” until he found a photo of Obama wearing the number 23 jersey that he possessed. One would likely assume Obama chose 23 for his favorite player Michael Jordan.

The auction house confirmed that the details of the jersey match that of the one on Obama in the photo, and Noble made a six-figure come up. Noble has said that he plans to donate a portion to their former high school.