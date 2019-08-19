Tekashi 6ix9ine’s manager was sentenced to time served this afternoon for breaking a chair over a security guard’s head at Phillipe Chow.

Kifano “Shotti” Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in the 2018 brawl as apart of his plea deal.

Federal prosecutors say Shotti is a high-ranking member of the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He already pleaded guilty to more serious charges in the Manhattan federal court, which he got indicted for alongside Tekashi for racketeering and firearm charges.

Shotti was at Phillipe Chow on October 26, 2018, to celebrate the rapper’s get out of jail free card. Tekashi was in a legal battle at the time because he posted a video of himself as a teenager, groping a 13-year-old as she engaged in sexual acts with other men.