The Lakers are now seeking a replacement for DeMarcus Cousins who tore his ACL in a pickup game last week. With Cousins likely out for the 2019-2020 season, new reports reveal that the Lakers have interest in signing Dwight Howard, and the Memphis Grizzlies have given him clearance to meet with the franchise.

Since leaving the Orlando Magic, Howard has bounced around the NBA never displaying that same fire he had when he took the Magic to the finals in 2009. This past season, Howard missed most of the year as a Washington Wizard due to an injury in his glutes. Howard was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason and is expected to be released.

Should the Lakers and Dwight Howard reach an agreement, it’ll be his second stint with the LakeShow. Fans will remember his less than impressive run with the Lakers that was expected to bring another ring to the Jeanie Buss owned franchise.

Despite averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds in his one year with the Lakers, the team struggled overall. They landed the 7th seed in the playoffs and with Kobe out due to injury, the Lakers were swept in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Howard left the Lakers after that season to join James Harden and the Houston Rockets. His beef with Kobe Bryant became public when the two met in a regular-season game and words were exchanged after a Dwight Howard elbow to Kobe’s jaw.

If the Lakers and Dwight reach an agreement, Howard would immediately be expected to play a role in taking the Lakers to the NBA Finals in a more balanced Western Conference.